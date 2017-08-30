The Trumps headed to Texas on Tuesday to asses the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm triggered one of the worst floods in US history, causing catastrophic damage to the greater Houston area and has claimed more than 10 lives.

A visit to a disaster area is not the most appropriate time for high fashion, but the focus of the trip quickly turned to what the First Lady was wearing.

Former model Melania was seen leaving for Texas wearing black stiletto heels, paired with black trousers and a khaki bomber jacket.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump ready to board Marine One to travel to flood-stricken Texas

Her shoe choice left some eyebrows raised...

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.



How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

Dear Melania,. 9 inch spike heels aren't the best for working soup lines or rescuing folks. Oh yeah, y'all just Rubber Necking. Disgusting — Nita (@Nita16361400) August 29, 2017

Melania is wearing stilettos to Texas to tour areas affected by Harvey. How out of touch can you be to walk damage in those?!? — vanessa (@knownasvan) August 29, 2017

Melania..... sweetie... ppl are dying and ur watching them in Manolos and a bomber jacket https://t.co/2eor1OGDjB — sab darias (@sabritopia) August 30, 2017

I wouldn't normally comment on Melania's shoes but I'm not sure if this is what you wear to go meet ppl who've lost all of their belongings https://t.co/TP3YYgPIwj — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 29, 2017

It's not about the shoes Melania wore leaving the WH, it's about how out of touch she is w/ normal ppl. Stylist got it wrong. Inappropriate. — Stephanie K (@stephanie_khani) August 29, 2017

But the First Lady didn’t actually wear the shoes once she landed.

When disembarked Air Force Once, she could be seen in rather more appropriate footwear once she landed in Texas, sporting a pair of white trainers.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald and Melania Trump step off Air Force One as they arrive in Texas

The First Lady’s own communications director branded the furore “sad”.

In an email to Fox News, Stephanie Grisham, said: “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”

Many others echoed this view...

There's a ton of legitimate shit worthy of outrage right now. The shoes that Melania Trump wears on a flight to Texas isn't one of them. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) August 29, 2017

Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017

Unpopular opinion: Melania can wear whatever shoes she wants — Laura Dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) August 30, 2017

Melania is in #Houston w/ POTUS & ppl are criticizing her choice of shoe wear? An entire city is flooded & this is pt of focus? Ridiculous. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 29, 2017

However, it appears critcism should have instead have been levelled at what her husband was wearing, with Mr Trump using the opportunity to bust out some of his own branded merchandise.

The US president wore a white baseball cap bearing the letters “USA” for the visit, while his wife worse one emblazoned “FLOTUS”, in case anyone was in any doubt as to her position in the White House.

YURI GRIPAS via Getty Images The Trumps went heavy on the headwear on their trip

Trump’s ‘USA’ hat is currently on sale on his online merchandise store for a mere $40 (£31), though since there is no sign online of Melania’s hat, it may have been custom-made.

SHOPDONALDJTRUMPCOM Its 'official'.

This is the third time in four days that the billionaire businessman-turned-politician has worn on-sale campaign merchandise during events related to Harvey, including two previous meetings for which the White House released photographs.

Trump has used his Harvey meetings as product placement for hats he sells for $40 two days in a row now... pic.twitter.com/EQcPkS8Yit — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 27, 2017

For a third time, Trump is using Hurricane Harvey as product placement for a hat he sells for $40 pic.twitter.com/8Js7DEnbAs — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 29, 2017

If Mr Trump’s product promotion on a visit to a disaster area wasn’t bad enough, the president also didn’t miss a chance to brag, rather than to focus on those affected by the devastating storm.

At almost every opportunity, Trump gloated about the size of his hurricane.

“We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as, this is the way to do it,” the president said on Tuesday. “We want to do it better than ever before.”

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Trump also continued to tout how many supporters he has, and the size of his crowds. On Tuesday, he remarked on the crowd size while visiting Corpus Christi, saying, “What a crowd, what a turnout.”

Officials has warned of a long and difficult recovery for residents of the country’s fourth-largest city.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Tuesday evening that he was imposing a midnight to 5am curfew to ensure public safety. (The mayor initially scheduled the curfew to begin at 10pm, but amended it to give rescue efforts more time.)