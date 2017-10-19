First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced by a body double - [but as yet there is no word as to whether her husband President Donald Trump has noticed!]

That is one of the latest dubious theories to have been seized upon in the Wild West of the internet.

So far the less-than-compelling evidence of this deception is contained in a brief clip of footage of her standing next to Trump as he made remarks on the Iran nuclear deal and hurricane relief for Puerto Rico on Friday.