Melbourne Crash Driver Had History Of Drug Use And Mental Health Problems, Police Say

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR Driver of vehicle is 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent with a history of drug use and mental health problems

Second man, aged 24, was arrested in close proximity to the scene

White SUV car driven at pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, near train station, in ‘deliberate act’, police said

19 injured, four of whom are in a critical condition, police said

Witnesses describe horror scenes, including bodies flying and the rush to help those struck down

Police say there is no evidence to suggest a link with terrorism. The driver arrested after a car ploughed into pedestrians on a busy street in Melbourne, Australia, was a 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent with a history of drug use and mental health problems, police said. A second man, aged 24, who was arrested in close proximity to the scene was discovered to have a bag containing knives after he was seen filming the incident, police added. He is not known to the police. Police said the incident was a “deliberate act” but that there was no evidence to suggest a link with terrorism at this stage.

Sonali Paul / Reuters Police officers secure the area as members of the public stand behind police tape after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians.

Police said the driver, who was known to police, was arrested at the scene by an off duty officer. Police said the driver resisted arrested and that both he and the off duty police officer are in hospital. Acting Commissioner Shane Patton at Victoria Police told a press conference on Thursday: “At this stage we are satisfied that he was driving the car without anyone present at all. “He has been taken to hospital as a result of his injuries, as has the police officer.” Patton added: “We don’t at this time have any evidence or any intelligence to indicate that there is a connection with terrorism.”

Stringer . / Reuters Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians.

Melanie Burton / Reuters Members of the public stand behind police tape after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that 19 people had been taken to hospital, four of whom are in a critical condition. One of the victims is a pre-school child who suffered a head injury. The child is not in a critical condition. Andrews called the attack an “act of evil and an act of cowardice”. Pictures on social media showed people injured and receiving help from emergency services as witnesses described horrific scenes including “people flying everywhere” as they were hit.

A witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that the vehicle was travelling at about 50 or 60mph. “There was no breaking or any slowing down at all,” said Jim Stoupas, who said he was standing outside his donut shop when the car crashed into the people, one after another. “All you could hear was just ‘bang bang bang bang bang’,” he said.

BREAKING: At least five people are laying motionless on Flinders St after an incident apparently involving a car at Elizabeth St intersection @theheraldsun. pic.twitter.com/rU1gKMEFZL — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) December 21, 2017

Scene on Flinders St. White SUV has gone through pedestrians and crashed into tram stop @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/dDYYVFCpMW — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) December 21, 2017

Speaking to media, police described the incident as a “deliberate act”, adding that the motivation of those involved was not yet known. Victoria Police Commander Russell Barrett said: “At this stage we believe it is a deliberate act. However, we do not know the motivation and it is still early stages of the investigation. “Police and emergency services will remain on scene for the foreseeable future.” He added: “The crime scene will be in place for a considerable period of time and we are urging people who can avoid the area to avoid the area. “Police will continue to have a strong presence in the Melbourne CBD until tonight.” Photos showed a white four wheel drive with damage to its front. A person claiming to be a witness called radio station 3AW, saying there were “five to seven people laying on the ground” following the crash.

Sonali Paul / Reuters 19 people were left injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Melbourne on Thursday.

Another 3AW caller claimed the car “just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere”, HuffPost Australia reported. One witness said of the driver: “The only thing slowing him down was him hitting pedestrians.” The incident began at 4.30pm local time (5.30am GMT). “A crime scene has been established and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic are advised to avoid the area,” police added.

Police are currently attending an incident on Flinders Street between Elizabeth and Swanston streets where a vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians. Police have arrested the driver of the car. Extent of injuries are not known at this stage. (1/2) — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) December 21, 2017

Police are asking any witnesses to go to the Melbourne West Police Station at 313 Spencer Street, Melbourne and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area. (2/2) — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) December 21, 2017

Police appealed for witnesses to go to a police station. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been advised to avoid the area on the city’s busy Flinders Street. Major streets in Australian cities have been packed with holiday shoppers this week. Flinders Street is a major road that runs alongside the Yarra River, in the central business district of Australia’s second-biggest city. Police said there will be hundreds more police on the streets, but assured the public there is “no increased threat” to upcoming events.

Melanie Burton / Reuters Members of the public stand behind police tape after Australian police said on Thursday they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians in Melbourne.