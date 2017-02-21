Five people have been killed in a plane crash near a shopping centre in Melbourne, Australia. Four American tourists and their Australian pilot died after the aircraft suffered a “catastrophic engine failure” shortly after takeoff on Tuesday. The twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed into the Direct Factory Outlet mall in suburban Essendon about 45 minutes before it was due to open.

No one on the ground was killed. Two of the victims have been identified by their families on social media as Texans Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch. The Associated Press reported the pilot was Max Quartermain, owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel. The plane had taken off from Melbourne’s second-biggest airport at Essendon for a golfing trip to King Island, 160 miles to the south, officials said.

Michael Dodge via Getty Images A view of the crash site from the Tullamarine Freeway

Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said no one outside the plane was injured. “Looking at the fireball, it is incredibly lucky that no one was at the back of those stores or in the car park of the stores, that no one was even hurt,” Leane said. The pilot reported a “catastrophic engine failure” moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall, police said. Police and paramedics rushed to the crash site, where firefighters doused the flames.

A light aircraft exploded today in a "massive fireball" killing 5 people on board as it smashed into a shopping centre near #Melbourne . pic.twitter.com/pqD51fqA7f — Shankar Raj (@shanksnews) February 21, 2017

Plane crashed next to highway on way from Melbourne airport. Big fireball. Taxi hit a plane wheel. Unbelievable. #planecrash — jason (@PittJR) February 20, 2017

Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Essendon today. Our hearts & prayers are with the victims and their families. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) February 21, 2017