Sick of Valentine’s Day already? You’re not alone.
A comedienne proved you don’t have to be single to feel ignored when she filmed her over-zealous lip-syncing while her oblivious boyfriend played on a Virtual Reality headset.
Natalie Tyler Tran, from Sydney, Australia, shared the video as a Happy Valentine’s Day message to more than 1.8million YouTube subscribers and 256k Twitter followers.
In the video, the 30-year-old shows off exaggerated dance moves while mouthing the words to songs including Adele’s Someone Like You, S Club 7’s S Club Party, Toni Braxton’s Unbreak My Heart and Shakira’s Underneath Your Clothes.
All this happens, hilariously, while her boyfriend, is apparently completely unaware, playing a racing game on a VR headset.
She gets REALLY close to him. But he’s apparently TOTALLY unawares.
At the end of the video, after all that effort, her partner eventually stirs a little from his virtual world, and says: “What is that?”
Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed.