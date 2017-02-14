All Sections
    • COMEDY
    14/02/2017 12:20 GMT

    Girlfriend's Melodramatic Lip-syncing As Oblivious Boyfriend Plays VR Is Everything On Valentine's Day

    Just one example of how virtual reality is killing true love.

    Sick of Valentine’s Day already? You’re not alone.

    A comedienne proved you don’t have to be single to feel ignored when she filmed her over-zealous lip-syncing while her oblivious boyfriend played on a Virtual Reality headset.

    Natalie Tyler Tran, from Sydney, Australia, shared the video as a Happy Valentine’s Day message to more than 1.8million YouTube subscribers and 256k Twitter followers.

    In the video, the 30-year-old shows off exaggerated dance moves while mouthing the words to songs including Adele’s Someone Like You, S Club 7’s S Club Party, Toni Braxton’s Unbreak My Heart and Shakira’s Underneath Your Clothes.

    All this happens, hilariously, while her boyfriend, is apparently completely unaware, playing a racing game on a VR headset.

    She gets REALLY close to him. But he’s apparently TOTALLY unawares.

    communitychannel
    Unbreak My Heart

    At the end of the video, after all that effort, her partner eventually stirs a little from his virtual world, and says: “What is that?”

    Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed.

