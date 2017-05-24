Men Feel More Comfortable Discussing Periods Than Women, Survey Reveals

Periods are a regular part of being female, yet many women still appear to be ashamed of them.

A new survey has revealed that men generally feel more comfortable discussing periods than women - 21% of women would feel comfortable discussing periods with another person, compared with 37% of men.

Research from international charity ActionAid also revealed that a quarter of women in the UK aged 16-39 ‘do not fully understand how their menstrual cycles work, as they don’t track their periods’.