13 Men Who Proved Britain Is Truly Great In 2016

Years and Years' Olly Alexander gave an impassioned speech to empower members of the LGBT+ during the band's 2016 Glastonbury set."As queer people, we know what it’s like to be scared and we know what it’s like to live with fear as part of our every day," he said."But tonight, Glastonbury, I’d like you to join me and say ‘no thank you, fear’. To say ‘fear, bye’. To literally shove a rainbow in fear’s face."And all I have to say to finish, is I’m here, I’m queer, and yes, sometimes I’m afraid, but I am never ashamed because I am proud of who I am."