Four men in Australia have been branded strong contenders for the “idiots of the century award” after posing for pictures inside a baited crocodile trap not far from where a fatal attack occurred a week earlier.

Douglas Shire Mayor Julie Leu was stunned after images of the group’s Queensland stunt surfaced on Facebook on October 20.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked, this is incredibly stupid and dangerous behaviour. I’m wondering if these fellows are vying for the idiots of the year award or the idiots of the century award,” she told ABC radio, adding that the area where the trap was situated was a well known croc habitat.

In a further interview she said the group were “absolute idiots”.