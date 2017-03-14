Police have released footage of a group of young men performing the mannequin challenge before and after two robberies occurred in Salford in the hope of solving the crimes.

The video, released by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday, shows four men pretending to be frozen in action while standing on the road, while a number of others watch from a car.

The craze swept the internet last year with videos being uploaded online from across the world of people performing the stunt at workplaces and sports and social clubs.

The video, captured on a phone taken from a man police arrested, was released after the 22-year-old was bailed in November than failed to turn up to his next court date.

The robberies both occurred on November 14, police said, with the first involving a man being attacked on Fredrick Road by two men, while a further two watched on from near the Salford Innovation Forum, at around 11.55pm.