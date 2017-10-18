7 Reasons Why Menopausal Hot Flushes Are No Joke

Although to most people that might sound like an annoyance at worst, they are no joke for those going through them.

Caused by low and fluctuating levels of oestrogen, hot flushes happen when the blood vessels close to the skin expand unnecessarily - leading to redness and sweating you’d normally only achieve through heavy exercise.

Ever find yourself feeling hot and flustered and described it as having a hot flush? Although many people joke about this symptom, for 80% of women who experience side effects during the menopause , they can be totally debilitating.

To mark National Menopause Awareness Day (18 October) which aims to raise awareness of the health issues faced by women during “the change”, HuffPost UK has spoken to three women about why hot flushes are not a laughing matter.

1. Hot flushes affect 75% of women.

There are generally considered to be 34 side effects of the menopause and the most common are hot flushes.

Diane Danzebrink, menopause counsellor and founder of Menopause Support, says: “Hot flushes affect approximately 75% of women, who are going through the menopause”.

2. Hot flushes can dominate a large part of your life.

The average age for a woman in the UK to reach the menopause is 52 (although it does affect an estimated 1% of women under 40 and 0.1% under 30).

Dr Helen Webberley, GP at My Web Doctor, reminds us that this isn’t late in life.

“Many modern-day women are only around half way through their life expectancy by the time they reach the menopause,” she explains.

The menopause is often written off as a ‘flash in the pan’ that only affects women for a few months, but in the same way as puberty, it can exhibit frustrating side effects for many years.

Danzebrink says: “Every woman’s experience is different and the length, regularity and severity of her hot flushes can vary greatly.

“Some women experience hot flushes for a few years, others for many years, these can be very mild and infrequent through to very regular and debilitating.”

3. Hot flushes happen for no particular reason.

There aren’t necessarily particular triggers for hot flushes, they can happen for no reason, at any time, and are very difficult to control.

Jane Hallam, 51, Stockport, whose hot flushes started at 48, says she finds it difficult to cope with the unpredictability of her symptoms:

“You going out wondering whether or not you are going to have a hot flush in public,” she says.

“There is just a rise in temperature which feels like a volcano is about to erupt through your body... then they are incredibly uncomfortable as you are very very hot and then very very cold and damp without any warning.”