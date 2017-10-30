Menorrhagia: Symptoms And Treatment For Condition Causing 'Five Million Sick Days A Year'

Heavy periods, or menorrhagia, are the cause of a staggering five million UK sick days each year, according to new figures from Wear White Again. The site, which is dedicated to raising awareness of menorrhagia, said 73% of women with heavy periods admit to lying about their reason for taking time off work, with almost half (44%) preferring to cite diarrhoea as the cause. Dr Dawn Harper - of 'Embarassing Bodies' fame - says heavy periods, which affect one in five women, are “underreported”. “Women don’t realise that it’s a medical condition and often don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she explains. “Whilst there are a number of potential causes of heavy periods, with an informed conversation, GPs can help diagnose and where relevant, talk through treatment options. “Educating yourself and providing GPs with as much information about your cycle and symptoms will help to address the issue as quickly as possible.”

AndreyPopov via Getty Images

What is menorrhagia? Menorrhagia is the medical term for when a woman has unusually heavy periods, losing a lot of blood. It can sometimes coincide with other symptoms, such as intense period pain. “Usually, there is nothing wrong, and it is a normal variation,” Dr Helen Webberley, who runs the online healthcare service My Web Doctor, tells HuffPost UK. “However sometimes hormonal changes, or issues such as infection, fibroids, endometriosis and contraceptives can cause heavier bleeding.” Heavy bleeding can affect a woman physically and emotionally, disrupting daily life. If you experience it, it’s worth visiting your GP who may prescribe something to help ease your flow. Symptoms :: A heavy flow that keeps you from doing normal activities or stops you from working. :: Bleeding that lasts more than seven days per cycle. :: Using an unusually high number of tampons or pads in a day. :: Regularly leaking through to your clothes or bedding. :: Having to use tampons and towels together. According to the NHS, the average amount of blood lost during a period is 30 to 40ml. Heavy menstrual bleeding is considered to be 60ml or more in each cycle. Causes Heavy bleeding can be caused by a number of underlying issues, which is why it’s always important to get checked by your GP. According to the NHS, some of these conditions include: :: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) :: Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) :: Fibroids (non-cancerous growths in or around the womb) :: Adenomyosis (where tissue from the womb lining becomes embedded in the wall of the womb) :: Endometriosis (where small pieces of the womb lining are found outside the womb) :: Underactive thyroid (where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones) :: Cervical or endometrial polyps (non-cancerous growths in the lining of the womb or cervix) :: Blood clotting disorders like Von Willebrand disease :: In very rare cases, it could be caused by womb cancer :: Medical treatments such as the copper coil (an IUD / contraceptive), chemotherapy and anticoagulant medication (used to prevent blood clots) can also cause heavy periods.