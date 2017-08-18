The Male Influencers Who Know How To Groom Impeccably

Male grooming still hasn’t managed to entirely shake the stigma that caring about your looks doesn’t fit stereotypically masculine roles.

The reality, however, is that it’s 2017 and male beauty is championed among men on an international scale. Just think of the sapeurs of Congo or the beloved Pitti Peacocks.

So, in honour of Men’s Grooming Day, we’ve put together a list of male influencers we think have their pampering routine down to a tee.

And, yeah, seeing as they’re models, presenters and professional bloggers, one could argue that looking swish is in their line of work.

But that’s no reason not to take a leaf out of their well-packaged books.

Scroll down for our line-up of the best groomed guys of Instagram.

Adam Gallagher