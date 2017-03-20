8 Questions Everyone Has When Talking To Their Boss About Mental Health Days

While we’re all familiar with colleagues taking sick days for a bout of food poisoning or the flu, it is far less common to hear people talking about the mental health problems keeping them away from the office. But this doesn’t mean they aren’t needed. Head of Workplace Wellbeing at charity Mind, Emma Mamo, told The Huffington Post UK said: “We all have mental health, just as we all have physical health, and how we feel can vary from good mental wellbeing to difficult feelings and emotions, to severe mental health problems.” So what do you need to know if you’re trying to broach the topic with someone in a professional capacity? We’ve spoken to the experts to find out.

1. What does the law say about taking mental health days? Under the Equality Act [2010] employers have a legal duty to make reasonable adjustments for any employee who has a ‘disability’. According to the UK government website, a mental health condition is classed as a disability if it has a long-term (likely to last 12 months) effect on your normal day-to-day activity. This “normal day-to-day activity” is defined as something you do regularly, this includes using a computer or interacting with people. 2. So, what am I entitled to at work? Mamo said: “Such adjustments vary from workplace to workplace, but typically you might be offered a change of working hours – start time, finish times, breaks, a change of working environment, more regular catch ups with your manager to discuss workloads, priorities and stress and anxiety levels.” 3. Should I tell my employer about my mental health? It can seem a difficult prospect, regardless of your relationship with your boss, and there is no need to do this if you don’t want to, but if you want to take time off, or just change the way you are working in the office, you will probably need to take this step at some point. Mamo said: “Deciding whether or not to tell your employer and colleagues if you’re experiencing a mental health problem can be daunting. Some people say being able to talk openly with their employer has really helped them. Others may not agree.” 4. How do I talk to my employer about my mental health? Once you’ve made the decision to talk to your boss about how you’re feeling, you will want to do it in a discreet and professional way. Mamo advises: “It depends on the relationship you have with your manager, but if you have a good relationship and trust them, then you could meet them one-to-one to discuss what’s going on.” 5. Do HR need to be in the meeting? “Having someone from HR present will make the meeting more formal, and normally wouldn’t be necessary in the first instance. But if you didn’t get anywhere with the first meeting then it might be a sensible next step,” says Mamo.

