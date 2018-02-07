Mental Health Could Be Social Media Companies’ Deepwater Horizon

The 21st Century wouldn’t be the same without social media – it’s connected billions of people around the world, helped topple corrupt governments and has created a global multibillion-dollar industry.

But this great leap forward in connecting people is beginning to have worrying impacts on mental health for some, especially among young people.

Mental health has long been an issue close to my heart, and, in my new role as Universities Minister, it is an area I want to continue to focus on.

A growing body of research has linked use of social media to a range of mental health problems, from depression and anxiety to eating disorders and sleep problems. As the generation that use social media the most, it is those aged 16-24 that are being the hardest hit. A report by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) suggested that social media can be more addictive than alcohol and cigarettes.

This is also an issue that the National Union of Students (NUS) has been campaigning on, hoping to raise awareness of mental health issues on campus for a growing number of students and the impact of social media.

I’ve heard as much first-hand while I’ve been touring universities, schools and youth groups, and it was through these conversations that the role social media can play in mental health issues was really hammered home.

One student I spoke to said the need to stay connected 24/7 through fear of missing out (“FOMO” I was reliably informed) was “almost overwhelming”, while another explained their growing craving for ‘likes’ or ‘shares’ of their posts and the feeling of rejection when they received none. Another described not being able to escape bullies, even when they were at home in their bedroom.

I know that a system designed to bring us all together is actually leaving many young people feeling isolated, alone and alienated. As social media become increasingly universal, this presents a big challenge for society: one we should all take seriously.

There have been calls for more government regulation in this area. And we have responded. We’ve unveiled an Internet Safety Strategy that seeks to create a code of practice for social media companies that aim to deal with cyber bullying and remove hateful and inappropriate content. It also highlights the importance of education as a way to help inform parents and their children about online safety and how this advice can be better integrated into social media sites themselves.

An issue we face, though, is that social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are supranational entities. Laws in one country won’t apply in another, so the emphasis and desire to make social media safer must come from within. I believe that big social media businesses have a moral and ethical obligation to do so.