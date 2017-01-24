Scientists Have Created 'Mental' Viagra That Turns On Sexual Desire In Our Brains

Scientists have been studying the effects of a hormone, aptly named kisspeptin, which naturally occurs in the human body during puberty and is thought to be responsible for teenager’s high sex drive.

People suffering from psychological problems between the sheets could soon be treated with a pill of ‘mental viagra’ that boosts sexual arousal in the brain.

The trials, conducted at Imperial College London, were trying to establish whether giving adults a boost of kisspeptin could increase lust (and love) signals in the brain.

And they found that with a single injection of the hormone, participant’s brains were ‘turned on’ - feeling sexier and more romantic.

These promising results could not only be used to treat basic sexual problems but could even help couples recapture the spark in a failing relationship, according to lead author Professor Waljit Dhillo,

In particular they hope they can be utilised by couples struggling to conceive.

Dhillo said: “Most of the research and treatment methods for infertility to date have focused on the biological factors that may make it difficult for a couple to conceive naturally.”

“These of course play a huge part in reproduction, but the role that the brain and emotional processing play in this process is also very important, and only partially understood.”

The trials used 29 young, heterosexual men, who were given either an injection of the hormone or a placebo, before being placed in an MRI scanner and shown sexual and non-sexual pictures of couples.

Results clearly showed enhanced cerebral activity in parts of the brain linked to sexual arousal after having the injection.

Well 2017 is looking more promising already.