Theresa May has been urged to intervene and condemn the shock emergence of “concentration camps” for gay men in Chechnya.

British politicians from all parties are demanding the Government summon Russia’s ambassador to the UK to help stop the “horror” unfolding on Europe’s doorstep.

Chechnya is a federal republic of Russia. It has a troubled relationship with the Eastern superpower and was part of the Soviet Federalist Republic for over 40 years.

MEPs spoke out about the more than 100 gay men who have been detained and tortured because of their sexuality in Chechnya - and condemned UK ministers’ silence on the issue.

Despite the news of the camps’ existence breaking last week, neither Theresa May nor Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have publicly responded to it.