    14/06/2017 16:39 BST

    This Mermaid-Themed Café Looks Positively Magical

    If Ariel was always your favourite Disney princess, book a flight to Thailand, pronto.

    A mermaid café has opened to transport tourists to an underwater wonderland, complete with blue and pink interiors and rainbow food.

    The appropriately named Mermaid Island Café is located in the Pathum Thani province.

    Upon arrival, each visitor is given a mermaid tail to wear for the duration of their visit.

    They can then enjoy a variety of mermaid-themed food and drink, each laced with a healthy dose of food colouring.

    Check out some of the mesmerising images from the café below. We’ll see you in Thailand. 

