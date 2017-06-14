This Mermaid-Themed Café Looks Positively Magical

A mermaid café has opened to transport tourists to an underwater wonderland, complete with blue and pink interiors and rainbow food.

If Ariel was always your favourite Disney princess, book a flight to Thailand, pronto.

A post shared by Mermaid Island Cafe 💜🌊Thailand (@mermaidislandcafe) on May 3, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

The appropriately named Mermaid Island Café is located in the Pathum Thani province.

Upon arrival, each visitor is given a mermaid tail to wear for the duration of their visit.

They can then enjoy a variety of mermaid-themed food and drink, each laced with a healthy dose of food colouring.

Check out some of the mesmerising images from the café below. We’ll see you in Thailand.