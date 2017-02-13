Let’s be honest, the Baftas aren’t exactly known for being the most thrilling of award ceremonies, but there was one glorious moment you may have missed during Sunday (12 February) night’s bash.

The A-listers in attendance were treated to a performance from the Cirque Du Soleil, and while the talented acrobats are certainly impressive, it’s fair to say watching the show can be a stressful experience, as Meryl Streep found out.

Hollywood’s most overrated actress (according to a certain Donald Trump) was clearly stunned by the act, and also so nervous that she had to remove her glasses at one point: