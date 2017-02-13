Let’s be honest, the Baftas aren’t exactly known for being the most thrilling of award ceremonies, but there was one glorious moment you may have missed during Sunday (12 February) night’s bash.
The A-listers in attendance were treated to a performance from the Cirque Du Soleil, and while the talented acrobats are certainly impressive, it’s fair to say watching the show can be a stressful experience, as Meryl Streep found out.
Hollywood’s most overrated actress (according to a certain Donald Trump) was clearly stunned by the act, and also so nervous that she had to remove her glasses at one point:
Don’t worry Meryl, we completely understand.
Unfortunately, the actress didn’t go home with a Bafta, after losing out in the Best Actress category to ‘La La Land’ star Emma Stone.
Other winners on the night included Casey Affleck, who took home the Best Actor prize, while Viola Davis’s emotional speech, in which she paid tribute to her late father, was one of the talking points of the night.