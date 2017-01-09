Meryl Streep provided the most memorable part of the Golden Globes Awards, using her acceptance speech to slam president-elect in no uncertain terms.

The veteran actress, being recognised with the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, told the packed room that the best performance of the year came from a non-actor. She referred to Donald Trump’s impersonation of a disabled critic, saying she still found it “heart-breaking”. She expressed her disgust at Donald Trump’s need to “humiliate someone he outranged in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back”.

It isn’t the first time Meryl has taken aim at the Donald , surprising guests at a gala back in July by turning up dressed as him, orange blush and all.

And, as we know from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, the double Oscar winner knows how to deliver a line

She continued her speech with a call to the press to be brave - “we need you and you need us” - and finished by quoting her great friend Carrie Fisher, who died last week. Meryl concluded, “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

No doubt a response by Donald Trump will soon be forthcoming.

Meryl was the most distinguished honoree on a night that saw the film ‘La La Land’ take home an impressive six gongs, and ‘The Night Manager’ stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie all earn recognition for their roles in the John Le Carre spy thriller, even though the show itself lost out.