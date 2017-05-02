From Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the celebrity couples on this year’s Met Gala red carpet had paired their outfits to perfection.
Celebrating this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, the stars came out for the 69th Met Gala in New York on Monday 1 May.
Here are the serious #CoupleGoals moments:
Helen Lasichanh And Pharrell Williams
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady
Matt Smith And Lily James
Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez
Also on HuffPost
Met Gala 2017: All The Oufits