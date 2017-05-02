All Sections




    02/05/2017 15:09 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 15:10 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Lead The Stylish Duos Giving Us Couple Goals

    Operation coordination 👫

    From Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the celebrity couples on this year’s Met Gala red carpet had paired their outfits to perfection. 

    Celebrating this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, the stars came out for the 69th Met Gala in New York on Monday 1 May. 

    Here are the serious #CoupleGoals moments: 

    Helen Lasichanh And Pharrell Williams

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds

    Jackson Lee via Getty Images

    Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

    Theo Wargo via Getty Images

    Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Matt Smith And Lily James

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez

    John Shearer via Getty Images

