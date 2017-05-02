All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/05/2017 08:51 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner's Selfie Rivals Ellen DeGeneres's Oscars Effort

    So. Many. Stars.

    If anyone was going to top Ellen DeGeneres’s now-infamous Oscars selfie, it was the Kardashians, and we think they’ve just about managed it with a snap from last night’s (1 May) Met Gala.

    Kylie Jenner roped in her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for a selfie at the star-studded fashion bash, along with a whole host of other A-list stars.

    Standing alongside them were Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Puff Daddy and… do you know what, actually? We’re probably better off just showing you.

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner
    Everybody say 'Pepsi!'

    Completing the famous line-up included ‘Moonlight’ actor Ashton Sanders, model Lily Aldridge and Paris Jackson, making herself seen in the background (she’s obviously determined not to do a Liza and miss out on the action).

    The celeb-heavy snap, posted on Kylie’s Instagram page, is even more impressive when you consider the fact that photos are actually supposed to be banned from the Met Ball.

    We reckon Kris Jenner can expect a stern phone call from Anna Wintour this morning…

    As ever, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters made a splash on the red carpet on their way into the event, with Kim going it alone, as husband Kanye West decided to give this year’s event a miss, for the first time in four years.

    Jackson Lee via Getty Images
    Kim Kardashian

    She was seen in a strapless white Vivienne Westwood dress for this year’s Met Ball, while Kylie went for a more avant-garde look in this mesh Versace number.

    Kendall Jenner, the resident fashionista in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, also turned heads in a sheer La Perla dress, which left precious little to the imagination.

    Sean Zanni via Getty Images
    Kylie poses for photographers
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Kendall's dress has already divided opinion

    This year’s Met Gala was “Art of the In-Between”, inspired by Commes des Garçons creator Rei Kawakubo.

    As always, the event raises money for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

    Met Gala 2017
