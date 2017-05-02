Madonna knows how to make a style statement and her dress for this year’s Met Gala had the desired impact.
The queen of pop walked the red carpet in New York last night (1 May) in the low-cut combat-style Moschino gown - with long leather gloves, dangling embellished keychains and heavy metal chain necklaces.
She was accompanied by Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott.
The revealing ensemble Madonna wore to the 2016 Met Gala, caused quite a stir and we had wondered how she was going to top that this year.
But looking at actress Sarah Paulson’s instant reaction it’s clear her Moschino ensemble had the desired impact.
Paulson’s shock sent Twitter into a frenzy.