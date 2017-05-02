All Sections
    02/05/2017 10:48 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Sarah Paulson’s Reaction To Madonna's Combat Outfit Is All Of Us

    The queen of pop shocks us, again.

    Madonna knows how to make a style statement and her dress for this year’s Met Gala had the desired impact. 

    The queen of pop walked the red carpet in New York last night (1 May) in the low-cut combat-style Moschino gown - with long leather gloves, dangling embellished keychains and heavy metal chain necklaces. 

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    She was accompanied by Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    The revealing ensemble Madonna wore to the 2016 Met Gala, caused quite a stir and we had wondered how she was going to top that this year.

    But looking at actress Sarah Paulson’s instant reaction it’s clear her Moschino ensemble had the desired impact.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Paulson’s shock sent Twitter into a frenzy. 

    Met Gala 2017: All The Oufits
    Conversations