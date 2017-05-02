She’s the one to watch every single year, and we’re relieved to say that Rihanna pulled it out of the bag once again at the Met Gala on Monday night (1 May).
Rihanna completely stole the show on the red carpet, with a look straight from Commes Des Garçons - the fashion label famed for its unusual and often jarring silhouettes.
The annual event’s theme this year was inspired by Commes Des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, and while we were surprised at just how many of the stars on the red carpet missed the mark in tailored suits and form-fitting gowns, we were pleased to see that at least Rihanna got the memo about what was called for on the night.
Behold…
Rihanna’s look boasted plenty of attention to detail, from her blunt updo right down to her manicured white toenails.
It was her dress that truly caught everyone on the red carpet’s eye, though, ensuring once again that Rihanna was the Met Gala guest that everyone was talking about.
As fashion fans will know, Rihanna always gets an A for effort when it comes to Met Gala fashion, rocking up in 2015 in a regal yellow gown which featured one of the longest trains we’ve seen this side of Princess Diana’s wedding.
A year earlier, she’d kept things fairly simple, in a white crop top and matching skirt, but still managed to ensure all eyes were on her as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.
And then there’s the androgynous look she gave us way back in 2009, effortlessly serving Grace Jones meets Janelle Monáe via ‘Dynasty’, in one of the red carpet appearances that sealed her position as one of the world’s most fashionable stars.
As always, the Met Gala 2017 raised money for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art.
Check out all the must-see red carpet snaps from the bash below...