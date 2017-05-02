She’s the one to watch every single year, and we’re relieved to say that Rihanna pulled it out of the bag once again at the Met Gala on Monday night (1 May).

Rihanna completely stole the show on the red carpet, with a look straight from Commes Des Garçons - the fashion label famed for its unusual and often jarring silhouettes.

The annual event’s theme this year was inspired by Commes Des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, and while we were surprised at just how many of the stars on the red carpet missed the mark in tailored suits and form-fitting gowns, we were pleased to see that at least Rihanna got the memo about what was called for on the night.

Behold…