Serena Williams graced the Met Gala’s red carpet in emerald green for her first maternity style moment.

Williams, who recently announced she is expecting her first child, attended the 69th Met Gala in New York on 1 May with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Celebrating this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, the tennis star opted for a custom-made Atelier Versace gown.

Showing off her bump, the athlete walked the red carpet in the bright green gown - complete with a statement-making diamond bracelet and emerald drop earrings.