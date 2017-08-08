Anna Wintour is never one to shy away from potential controversy and it seems she intended to raise a few eyebrows with the revelation of the theme for 2018′s Met Gala. Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) announced that sources close to the deciding panel - including the Vogue Editor who has the unenviable task of chairing the event and hand-picking the guest list every year - that next year’s theme will be ‘Fashion and Religion’.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer arrive at the Met Gala) in New York, US, on 2 May 2016.

The sources also say that while planning is still in the early stages, the “serious and ambitious” project was thought up long ago. Although the museum itself has not confirmed the rumours, it would not be a completely surprising choice as more and more designers begin to make reference to religion in their catwalk collections. Dolce and Gabbana used the likeness of Madonna and Catholic symbols in their 2013 ready-to-wear collection, and Jeremy Scott and Jean Paul Gaultier using iconography of Jesus and the Virgin Mary in their respective brands.

Tony Gentile / Reuters A creation from D&G's Autumn/winter 2013 collection.

The New York costume ball, formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala, marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute annual fashion exhibition and fundraises for the institution. Previous themes have included 2016’s ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’, 2015’s ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ and 2013’s ‘Punk: Chaos to Couture’. And, as ever, the internet can’t quite decide what it thinks about it all.

So the Met Gala's 2018 theme is 'Fashion & Religion'



I can't see how this can possibly go wrong or offend anyone, nope, not at all. — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) August 8, 2017

Fashion and religion at Met gala? Again: why not? Perfect. pic.twitter.com/xn7hZhLkeG — O.O. (@ndakogboya) August 7, 2017

Next year's Met Gala theme is fashion and religion.



Judas was literally my first thought. pic.twitter.com/gYXN8qb4vn — Meg (@MegVClark) August 7, 2017

2018's MET gala theme is "fashion and religion"is outdated because Kim already invented looking heavenly back in 2015 pic.twitter.com/OvutG3HDjD — ￼ (@KylizzleYeezus) August 7, 2017

i will fight andrew bolton and anna wintour if this look isn't included in the 2018 fashion + religion themed exhibit pic.twitter.com/NxXDmcdndc — bri 🕯 (@1990sjolie) August 8, 2017

Whatever happens, it won’t be boring.