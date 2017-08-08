Anna Wintour is never one to shy away from potential controversy and it seems she intended to raise a few eyebrows with the revelation of the theme for 2018′s Met Gala.
Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) announced that sources close to the deciding panel - including the Vogue Editor who has the unenviable task of chairing the event and hand-picking the guest list every year - that next year’s theme will be ‘Fashion and Religion’.
The sources also say that while planning is still in the early stages, the “serious and ambitious” project was thought up long ago.
Although the museum itself has not confirmed the rumours, it would not be a completely surprising choice as more and more designers begin to make reference to religion in their catwalk collections.
Dolce and Gabbana used the likeness of Madonna and Catholic symbols in their 2013 ready-to-wear collection, and Jeremy Scott and Jean Paul Gaultier using iconography of Jesus and the Virgin Mary in their respective brands.
The New York costume ball, formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala, marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute annual fashion exhibition and fundraises for the institution.
Previous themes have included 2016’s ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’, 2015’s ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ and 2013’s ‘Punk: Chaos to Couture’.
And, as ever, the internet can’t quite decide what it thinks about it all.
Whatever happens, it won’t be boring.