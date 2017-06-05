The Met Office UK weather service has shot down tabloid reports of a “blowtorch summer”. While early statistics show both May and spring have been warmer and sunnier than average, the Met Office says suggestions July will be embellished with 35C blasts of searing heat are inaccurate. Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze had earlier alleged: “35C highs would not be a surprise ahead. A ‘blowtorch’ pattern with several shots of hot air from southern Europe is expected.”

Feeling cool at the moment, but temperatures should recover by the end of the week pic.twitter.com/j5zR1YF1OG — Met Office (@metoffice) June 5, 2017

But forecaster Emma Sharples of the Met Office told HuffPost UK: “It’s looking like a mixed bag for June and while that doesn’t preclude the chance of some hot spells, we’re not seeing anything to suggest heat of that nature.” Sharples added: “A ‘blowtorch’ pattern is not a meteorological term and it is impossible to look that far forward.” The Met Office provides a maximum 30-day forecast, with predictions for mid-June to July looking mixed, with some rainy showers and some “warm or even hot interludes,” though nothing as specific as the 35C highs claimed.