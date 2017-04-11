While the country may have luxuriated in its highest temperatures yet last weekend, the Easter break is not promising to match them.

According to the Met Office forecast for the four-day break, the weather is looking decidedly changeable. Following on from the cooler temperatures of this week, Friday will herald another cold front, bringing with it a band of patchy rain spreading south east across the country. In the north it will be slightly brighter but just as showery, with temperatures ranging between 10-12C. London and the south could clock 14/15C, slightly higher than the norm for this time of year.

Saturday will see showers continue across the north and north east Scotland, with things looking brighter and drier southwards. Be warned though; a cold wind may leave you feeling chilly even if you’re in the bright spots. Temperatures will echo those of Friday.