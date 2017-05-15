Predictions the UK would be “hotter than Hawaii” this week are sadly unlikely to bear fruit, with our weather set to be considerably damper than that in the tropical archipelago.

A blast of tropical maritime air from Spain is indeed headed our way, but it will be falling short of the anticipated heatwave so many had hoped for. [For reference, temperatures in Hawaii are currently around the 28C mark and the region has just emerged from its winter season.]

Monday night will be cloudless and exceptionally mild, with temperatures on Tuesday expected to reach a humid [for us] 21C in London.