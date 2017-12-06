With a day to go before Storm Caroline comes careening onto these shores, weather forecasters are warning that winds will be gathering strength across parts of Britain. Conditions will start to turn wet and blustery, especially across the north and north west of the UK, before the gales hit on Thursday. Forecasters are expecting the storm – the third named of the year – to bring gusts of up to 80mph in northern Scotland.

A yellow “be aware” weather warning is in place for the region, which runs from 8am on Thursday until just before midnight. Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Wednesday will see the last of the mild days, with temperatures in double figures, between 10 and 12C. “Overnight, the main feature will be the increase in wind as Caroline starts to come in towards the end of the night. “At the moment we have a yellow weather warning in place, but it could be upgraded to amber.”

It's fairly mild out there today, but over the next few days it will be turning much colder ❄️ Snow is possible for many on Friday and perhaps over the weekend pic.twitter.com/RUIMxMcQ08 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2017