By now February’s ephemeral beams of sunlight are but a distant memory. We’re starting March as we mean to go on: wet, cold and in permanent bad hair day mode. This weekend will be no exception, for Spring has sprung in the form of a big wet slap.

Weekend plans? Heavy rain is likely, particularly on Saturday in eastern Scotland. Remaining unsettled for all with limited brightness🌧 pic.twitter.com/QZazD4kZuv — Met Office (@metoffice) March 3, 2017

The weather will be unsettled, wet, windy and blustery, with a chance of snow in the Scottish highlands. By Saturday a heavy band of slow moving rain will sweep the country, with a risk of overnight frost. A low pressure system over the bottom half of the UK will mean some slightly warmer temperatures, with a possibility of staying in double figures in the south and highs of 8 or 9C in the Midlands, dropping to 6 or 7C for the north.

Rather cloudy this weekend with heavy rain at times, particularly in eastern Scotland. Stay up-to-date with the forecast #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/0zf7Trr3Vt — Met Office (@metoffice) March 3, 2017

Off out for lunch this afternoon? Grab your coat and brolly, its dull and damp for many. Drier and brighter for Scotland pic.twitter.com/ASutRo3pjg — Met Office (@metoffice) March 3, 2017