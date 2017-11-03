An ethereal fog cloaked much of the country on Friday morning, prompting a severe weather warning set to last up until lunch time.
Though it will dissipate thereafter, it’s still set to be quite a murky day nonetheless.
Come Saturday, areas in the east and west of the country will experience heavy rain – slowly easing in the afternoon to make way for clearer, brighter conditions.
London will see highs of 14-15C, dropping to 11-12C in Oxford.
Unfortunately, it looks like bad news for Saturday night bonfires – as a cold front is set to bring thunder and hail to the north and west in the evening, though by the time it moves to the east and the south it will be drier.
It will be chilly overnight – into single figures in the south east and by Sunday morning there will local frosts and it will feel markedly cool.
Showers will have cleared and there will be sunny spells – but wintry showers are possible over higher ground and in Scotland.
Sunday into Monday night will see the mercury plummet to below freezing, with spots in Scotland and the north dropping to -4C and possibly even -8C in some rural high grounds.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “It will definitely be scarf and gloves weather over Saturday and Sunday and people might even need their ice-scrapers out on Monday morning.”