Met Office Forecasts ‘Indian Summer’ Respite From The Storms

If you spent last week in a stormy weather-induced depression you’ll be happy to know a brief respite is on the way.

This week will see highs of 18C on Tuesday and Wednesday in the south east – meaning you can probably shoehorn some outdoor half-term activities in.

But you’ll have to be quick as this unseasonably warm spell of weather – a mini Indian summer if you will - begins to tail off from Friday, returning to average temperatures for this time of the year, which are closer to 13C.