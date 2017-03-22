After a mixed few days of rain, hail, snow and storms, the UK’s weather will be calming down and turning dry and sunny as we approach the weekend.

Snow weather warnings issued by the Met Office expired at midday on Wednesday and the two bands of rain sweeping the country are likely to have spluttered to a halt by tomorrow.

While the temperature on Wednesday will struggle to reach double figures - Gravesend registered a paltry 7C - things are set to improve by Thursday, with the mercury likely to jump up to 11-12C in the south.