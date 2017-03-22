After a mixed few days of rain, hail, snow and storms, the UK’s weather will be calming down and turning dry and sunny as we approach the weekend.
Snow weather warnings issued by the Met Office expired at midday on Wednesday and the two bands of rain sweeping the country are likely to have spluttered to a halt by tomorrow.
While the temperature on Wednesday will struggle to reach double figures - Gravesend registered a paltry 7C - things are set to improve by Thursday, with the mercury likely to jump up to 11-12C in the south.
By Friday, central and south areas could be looking at 12-13C, with the north reaching 11-12C.
Come the weekend, the overall picture is dry and sunny, with the risk of some patches of rain and drizzle on the south coast.
It caps days of severe weather warnings for ice and snow, thanks to a wave of cold air being pushed down from Arctic Canada.
The Arctic blast also brought hail and storm-force winds on the first official day of spring on Monday.
Areas above 100m experienced 1-3cm of snow, while 5cm+ was reported in spots above 300m.