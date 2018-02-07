Temperatures in England and Wales were the lowest they have been all year as fresh snow fell overnight.

The mercury fell to -9.9C in Shap, Cumbria, overnight and -7.6C in Sennybridge, on the northern edge of the Brecon Beacons, as many woke up to the coldest morning of the week, the Met Office said.

But the coldest temperature overnight was recorded in Tulloch Bridge, in the Scottish Highlands, where the mercury plunged to -10.1C – still some way off the UK’s coldest night of 2018 so far at -13.7C.