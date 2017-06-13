After a recent spell of shall we say troubled weather, there’s a taste of summer warmth on the way for many of us, especially as we head into the weekend. An initial burst of warm weather being drawn northwards from France on Wednesday will mean there is a chance temperatures could reach 28C in the London area. As well as enticing us out of our homes and into our shorts, the warmth has also acted as a summons for thousands of jellyfish to congregate on the British shoreline – most recently washing up on Saunton Sands in Devon.

☀️ Good news if you like some summer warmth - temperatures are on the up for many of us, possibly reaching 28 ºC by tomorrow ☀️ pic.twitter.com/59YBvXlkMw — Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2017

But while the sight of these stranded invertebrates may not fill you with confidence, there is nothing to worry about. A spokesman for the Marine Conservation Society informs HuffPost UK: “In general this is not unusual, the appearance of these blooms is down to a natural warming of sea water. “Moon jellyfish are harmless and we have had quite a few blooms reported to us, which is normal for this time of year. “It’s not an indicator of any Portuguese men o’war or other stinging jellyfish on their way. Those tend to be out in the Atlantic but can occasionally get blown our way.”

LagunaticPhoto via Getty Images Blooms of moon jellyfish are washing up on UK beaches (file picture)