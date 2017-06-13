After a recent spell of shall we say troubled weather, there’s a taste of summer warmth on the way for many of us, especially as we head into the weekend.
An initial burst of warm weather being drawn northwards from France on Wednesday will mean there is a chance temperatures could reach 28C in the London area.
As well as enticing us out of our homes and into our shorts, the warmth has also acted as a summons for thousands of jellyfish to congregate on the British shoreline – most recently washing up on Saunton Sands in Devon.
But while the sight of these stranded invertebrates may not fill you with confidence, there is nothing to worry about.
A spokesman for the Marine Conservation Society informs HuffPost UK: “In general this is not unusual, the appearance of these blooms is down to a natural warming of sea water.
“Moon jellyfish are harmless and we have had quite a few blooms reported to us, which is normal for this time of year.
“It’s not an indicator of any Portuguese men o’war or other stinging jellyfish on their way. Those tend to be out in the Atlantic but can occasionally get blown our way.”
A cold front will bring cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday before air with origins over the tropical Atlantic brings a return of warm conditions into the weekend.
Although there is uncertainty over how high the top temperature will be this weekend, there is a chance central and southeastern areas of England could reach as high as 30C. Most places across central and southern England and Wales will be in the mid to high 20Cs, although it will be cooler near western, and some southern coasts, where sea breezes develop.
Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “With high pressure building from the south west and warm air being drawn up from the Azores, the south will see some warm and sunny weather redeveloping from late Friday through into the weekend. We expect the settled conditions to remain into the weekend but just how high temperatures will get is still uncertain.
“However, the warm, sunny weather is unlikely to affect all areas of the UK, with a north/south split in place. Although still rather warm in the north there will be rain or showers and more cloud at times. It may turn cooler in the far north by Sunday.”