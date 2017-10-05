Hold onto your hats because winds of more than 60mph are forecast to reach parts of England and Wales this morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as it predicted that westerly winds will see gusts of 60mph overnight on Wednesday and through Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure crossing the north of the UK will bring the swathe of strong winds on its southern flanks which could affect the Midlands, Mid Wales, North Wales, the North West, Yorkshire and East Anglia.