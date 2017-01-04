Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet.

Forecasters have warned the mercury could plunge as low as -8C in some areas overnight as January gets even chillier.

Temperatures will plunge tonight with a widespread #frost and lows of -7 or possibly -8°C. Ben R pic.twitter.com/nP4xUHrWq0 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) January 4, 2017

The cold snap has prompted the Met Office to issue yellow warnings for ice, particularly where there are showers on Wednesday night.

The warnings are in place for Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands and the east of England.

At the time of writing they were in place until at least 10am on Thursday.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care while travelling.

MET OFFICE

The Met Office’s chief forecaster’s comments read: “Clear spells this evening and overnight will allow temperatures to widely fall below freezing allowing icy patches to form, especially on untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.

“Further showers will also occur which could lead to localised wash-off where roads have been treated.”

In fact, much of Europe is set to be shivering over the next few days.

EUROPE: Very cold air plunging south right across central, southern & eastern Europe with the potential of disruptive #snow & #gales Stav D pic.twitter.com/RfSK11YeZs — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) January 4, 2017

Longer-term, the weekend looks set to be milder in the UK but will also see some persistent and sometimes heavy rain.