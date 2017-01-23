All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    23/01/2017 08:07 GMT | Updated 23/01/2017 12:45 GMT

    Met Office Issues Weather Warnings For Fog As Heathrow Cancellations And Delays Plague Travellers

    It's a chilly one out there.

    Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
    An Air Canada 777-333 comes into land through the fog at Heathrow Airport

    Flights have been cancelled at London airports as thick fog swathes parts of south and south east England on Monday.

    Around 100 flights were affected at Heathrow and London City airport cancelled 15 flights.

    Both airports warned passengers to check with their airline before travelling.

    Carey Tompsett/PA Wire

    One flight was cancelled at Gatwick.

    The Met Office had yellow ‘be aware’ warnings in place for the east of England, south west England and London and the south east.

    The warnings are in place until 10.30am but freezing temperatures and low winds could see it persist into the afternoon, according to forecaster Mark Wilson.

    The chief forecaster’s comments read: “As the cold airmass across much of the south of England moistens up, there will be a much greater risk of fog than on recent nights.

    “Areas of cloud trying to advance from the west will add to the uncertainty in extent of fog later in the night and through Monday morning.”

    Travellers posted pictures online of the fog...

    Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images
    Pedestrians cross London Bridge with the Shard shrouded in fog behind them

    The lowest temperature in the UK was in Katesbridge, Northern Ireland, where minus 6.9C was recorded.

    The lowest temperature in England was in Northolt, near Heathrow, where a it was minus 6.2C (21F).

    Visibility at Heathrow was as short as 100 yards this morning.

    The west London hub is particularly badly affected by fog because it operates at 98% capacity, with a plane landing or taking off every 45 seconds.

    This means it has less capacity to deal with delays than other airports.

    According to BBC weather, temperatures dipped as low as -5C in the south of England.

    A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “Foggy weather across the South East has reduced visibility at Heathrow.

    “As a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today.”

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:newslondonWeatherTravel NewsMet OfficeenglandHeathrow Airportlondon city airport

    Conversations