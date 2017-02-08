The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for ice as temperatures are set to drop.
Some isolated areas could even see snow fall over the coming days.
The yellow “be aware” warnings were in place for north east England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the east Midlands and the east of England.
The chief forecaster’s comments said: “Temperatures will drop below freezing during Wednesday evening or night, especially inland, leading to a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.
“In addition, sleet and snow showers will be running in from the North Sea, potentially causing localised wash-off where roads have been treated.
“Locally a centimetre or two of snow may also fall over parts of high ground in the North Yorkshire Moors and Cheviots.”
The Met Office also warned driving conditions could be dangerous, especially where sleet or snow may have fallen.
Cycle paths and pavements could also be slippery.
On Wednesday night, temperatures were set to plunge as low as -6C in some areas, though more generally Meteogroup predicted they would be around 1-4C.