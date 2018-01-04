The force has made a request to the Home Office to fully fund the £27 million cost of the inquiry in the coming financial year, their finance chief said on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Service has said that the demand on police time could leave them facing unreasonable costs as about 200 officers continue to work on the criminal investigation.

Scotland Yard has requested £38 million from the government to help cover the costs of the Grenfell Tower fire investigation.

A further £11.1 million is also being sought to cover extra hours put in by investigators so far.

Under current rules, a police force can apply for a special grant to help foot the bill of an investigation once it exceeds 1% of their budget.

Given how many officers Scotland Yard faces committing to the Grenfell Tower investigation for a second year, it has asked the Home Office to go further.

The London Assembly’s budget and performance committee was told that the department had provided assurances their request was being given “serious consideration”.

Last month, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick said the police’s criminal investigation into the fire, which killed 71 people in June, is likely to last until 2019 at the earliest, and could even take several years to complete.

At the time relatives of the victims told HuffPost UK that the most important thing was for police conduct a thorough investigation, with one adding it represented “our last hope”.

Lynda McMullan, the Met Police’s director of finance, told the hearing on Thursday that the Grenfell disaster “has had a very significant impact and we’ve put in a special grant claim for the current year for £11.1 million”.

She said the Met estimate that it will be spending close to £27 million on the Grenfell investigation.

“We are asking whether or not we can have dispensation, not just simply the 1% referenced, but we also want to claim the full cost of our officer time for that investigation.”

She added: “We don’t think it would be reasonable for us to pick up the full costs, as we know that investigation will go on for some time.”