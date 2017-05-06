Police have issued an image in the hunt for a man they want to speak to about scams targeting the elderly.

A man posed as a police officer to dupe an elderly victim into handing over her life savings in an “elaborate” courier scam, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect called two south London pensioners pretending to be a police officer investigating a fraud at their bank and asked them to help assist the investigation by withdrawing significant sums of money, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is said to have phoned a 73-year-old woman in Dulwich and instructed her to buy €5,000 and a £25,000 watch before a courier collected the items from her house on March 27, the Press Association reported.