A major review has been launched by Scotland Yard into its sex crime investigations following the collapse of two rape cases in a week. Every live case where the Metropolitan Police is in discussion with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), will be examined. It came after a second rape prosecution collapsed in less than a week over problems relating to the disclosure of evidence.

Both cases involved the same investigating officer, and the detective remains on full duty in the sexual offences investigation unit, the Metropolitan Police said. The trial of Liam Allan, 22, was halted at Croydon Crown Court last week, while on Tuesday, another prosecution collapsed against Isaac Itiary. He was facing trial at Inner London Crown Court charged with the rape of a child under 16, along with other offences, but the CPS offered no evidence. The defendant was charged in July this year, but police only disclosed further “relevant material” in response to the defence case statement submitted on December 15. A CPS spokesman said: “On December 17 2017, the police provided new material to the CPS, which had previously been requested, and this was reviewed. Prosecutors decided that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and we offered no evidence against the defendant at a hearing today (December 19 2017).” The Met announced a review of the Itiary investigation as well all other live probes by the “Child Abuse and Sexual Offences (CASO) command, where the MPS is in discussion with the CPS.”

