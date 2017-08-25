Briggs was trying to cross the road on her lunch break when she collided with Alliston, who was said to be travelling at about 14mph on his Planet X rear pedal bike.

Briggs suffered “non-survivable brain injuries” and died in hospital a week later.

The case was thought to be the first time a cyclist had been put on trial for the manslaughter of a pedestrian in England, which Alliston was cleared of.

Now, the Met Police have released a video showing how Briggs’ death could have been avoided if Alliston’s bike had been equipped with front brakes.

Tests by the force show that while a road bike with front brakes only took three metres to come to a halt, a track bike under the same conditions took 19.