With so many members of the royal family milling around, it can be easy to lose track of who’s who.

But Metro Online made a particularly toe-curling blunder today when it confused the Duchess of Cornwall - who is married to Prince Charles - with the Duchess of Cambridge – accidentally suggesting that 70-year-old Camilla is eight months pregnant.

“The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month,” the newspaper tweeted alongside a story about Kate.