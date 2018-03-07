All Sections
    07/03/2018 15:27 GMT | Updated 08/03/2018 08:56 GMT

    Metro Suggests 70-Year-Old Camilla Is 8 Months Pregnant In Duchess Mix Up

    🙈 🙈 🙈

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping of the Colour Parade last year 

    With so many members of the royal family milling around, it can be easy to lose track of who’s who.

    But Metro Online made a particularly toe-curling blunder today when it confused the Duchess of Cornwall - who is married to Prince Charles - with the Duchess of Cambridge – accidentally suggesting that 70-year-old Camilla is eight months pregnant. 

    “The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month,” the newspaper tweeted alongside a story about Kate. 

    Metro
    The Metro confused the two Duchesses in a tweet about Kate's pregnancy 

    The mistake was pointed out by the Duchess’ son, Tom Parker Bowles, who simply tweeted: “Dear God. Really?” 

    “Congratulations on your impending sibling,” comedian Dom Joly replied. “Must have been a surprise.” 

    The post mistaking Camilla for her 36-year-old daughter-in-law was swiftly deleted this afternoon. 

    Kate, who is mother to Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, will give birth to her third child in April. 

    She and Prince William have yet to reveal the baby’s gender.

