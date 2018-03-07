With so many members of the royal family milling around, it can be easy to lose track of who’s who.
But Metro Online made a particularly toe-curling blunder today when it confused the Duchess of Cornwall - who is married to Prince Charles - with the Duchess of Cambridge – accidentally suggesting that 70-year-old Camilla is eight months pregnant.
“The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month,” the newspaper tweeted alongside a story about Kate.
The mistake was pointed out by the Duchess’ son, Tom Parker Bowles, who simply tweeted: “Dear God. Really?”
“Congratulations on your impending sibling,” comedian Dom Joly replied. “Must have been a surprise.”
The post mistaking Camilla for her 36-year-old daughter-in-law was swiftly deleted this afternoon.
Kate, who is mother to Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, will give birth to her third child in April.
She and Prince William have yet to reveal the baby’s gender.