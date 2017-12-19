Police have confirmed that a two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy reported missing from their home in north London late on Monday have been found safe.

Officers discovered Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright had disappeared after they were told the pair were home alone.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that at around 9.45pm on Monday the children’s mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

At that stage, officers became aware that she had two young children and immediately made enquiries to locate them at her home address.

“Officers visited the address but there was no trace of Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old Aiale,” the force said.

“Officers believed that the children were in the care of an adult, who was known to the children, and attempts were made to trace them,” the Met added.

“Shortly after 12:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 December, the children were taken to an east London police station and are currently being cared for by officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

UPDATE: This article was fully updated at 12.34pm on Tuesday 19 December.