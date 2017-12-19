All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Metropolitan Police Confirms Toddlers Missing 'After Being Home Alone' Have Been Found Safe

    'Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.'

    19/12/2017 07:43 GMT | Updated 3 hours ago
    Met Police
    Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old Aiale Paul-Wright were missing since midnight on Monday

    Police have confirmed that a two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy reported missing from their home in north London late on Monday have been found safe.

    Officers discovered Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright had disappeared after they were told the pair were home alone.

    In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that at around 9.45pm on Monday the children’s mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

    At that stage, officers became aware that she had two young children and immediately made enquiries to locate them at her home address.

    “Officers visited the address but there was no trace of Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old Aiale,” the force said.

    “Officers believed that the children were in the care of an adult, who was known to the children, and attempts were made to trace them,” the Met added.

    “Shortly after 12:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 December, the children were taken to an east London police station and are currently being cared for by officers.

    “Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

    UPDATE: This article was fully updated at 12.34pm on Tuesday 19 December.

    MORE:londoncrimePoliceMissing Persons

    Conversations