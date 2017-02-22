A Mexican man has reportedly taken his own life almost immediately after being deported from the US.
The BBC reported that Guadalupe Olivas Valencia jumped from a bridge near the El Chaparral border post, between San Diego and Tijuana, just half an hour after being deported for the third time.
Witnesses reported that Olivas was visibly distressed and shouting that he did not want to return to Mexico.
He was taken to hospital but later died from a heart attack.
According to local media, he was found next to a plastic bag like those used by US border patrol to put migrants belongings in.
Olivas was from Sinaloa, one of the country’s most violent states, according to the BBC.
The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that a new pair of enforcement memos from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have laid bare how many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally will be targeted for deportation.
As well as jailing, prosecuting and deporting more people who cross the border, the Trump administration also plans to hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Mexico is set to host its first high profile envoys from new US president Donald Trump this week to discuss border control, among other issues.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly will meet with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto
Although the billionaire businessman has repeatedly promised to build a 2,000-mile wall along the border, this has yet to materialise.
