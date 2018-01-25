Mexico's Mobile Shelter For Dogs (And One Pig)

A unique Mexican shelter for dogs - and one pig - is struggling to get back on its feet after Mexico’s devastating September 19th earthquake.

The shelter, run by Jair Benavides and his wife Miriam Gutierrez de Velasco, currently have about 20 dogs.

When the quake shook Mexico’s capital it severely damaged the five-story building next to the couple’s row house.

They had to get out quickly, and are now living in a crowded garage belonging to a neighbour.