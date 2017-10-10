SNP firebrand Mhairi Black has laid into Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying she is “disappointed” he didn’t pledge to reverse all Tory austerity.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP called the UK a “sinking ship” and she is “so disappointed” in Corbyn for pledging to keep Trident, “turning a blind eye” to Welsh Labour hiking up tuition fees in Wales and planning to scrap just £2bn of Theresa May’s £9bn worth of cuts.

Black also hit out at the BBC for inviting Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson on the Andrew Marr Show to talk “at great length” about the SNP conference, when Nicola Sturgeon did not get the same opportunity when the Tories met in Manchester.

Speaking at SNP delegates meeting in Glasgow, Black said: “I’m so disappointed with Jeremy Corbyn, so disappointed. Yes, he may be an opponent but I was heartened to see Jeremy Corbyn elected as leader of the Labour Party because I thought finally someone normal and sensible to work with in London.