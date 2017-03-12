SNP MP Mhairi Black has said she “hates” Westminster and might quit at the next general election. Black, who is the youngest MP in the country, admitted she “didn’t know” if she would stand for re-election. The 22-year-old - who was elected in 2015 - told the Sunday Post: “It has been nearly two years and I still hate the place. “It is depressing.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images SNP MP Mhairi Black said she hates Westminster

“It is the personal elements – it is a pain to come up and down every week and you are working with a number of people you find quite troubling.” Black described her frustration with the parliamentary system and said: “Professionally, it is more just that so little gets done. “It is so old and defunct in terms of its systems and procedures – a lot of the time, it is just a waste of time.” Black did, however, reveal that she has made some unlikely friends in Westminster - even jokingly referring to Tory Jacob Ree-Mogg as her “boyfriend”. Black appeared to let her frustration at a Tory minister show when the pair clashed in a debate on housing benefit earlier this week.

Yet more cuts that Scotland didn't vote for and no real answers from the Minister. pic.twitter.com/CPhYFtYfcU — Mhairi Black MP (@MhairiBlack) March 7, 2017