Michael Barrymore has revealed he is making a comeback to TV with a new sitcom. The entertainer’s career stalled after a body of a man, Stuart Lubbock, was found in his swimming pool in 2001, but is now preparing to return to screens alongside ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Tom Brooke.

Eddie Mulholland/REX/Shutterstock Michael Barrymore

The news emerged when production company Antenna Pictures posted a picture of the pair together, with Michael sharing further details on Twitter. “Brilliant second day filming with Tom Brooke. Never mentioned ‘Game Of Thrones’ once ... class act, an a really nice guy. I’m knackered! Ha X,” he tweeted.

Great shoot today with two very talented actors pic.twitter.com/XQMSJGV156 — Antenna Pictures (@antenna_pix) March 11, 2017

Brilliant second day filming with Tom Brooke. Never mentioned 'Game Of Thrones' once...class act, an a really nice guy. I'm knackered! Ha X https://t.co/aILckfVOfJ — Michael Barrymore (@MrBarrymore) March 11, 2017

It's a new sit com John https://t.co/6fw2bR3Yob — Michael Barrymore (@MrBarrymore) March 11, 2017

When his followers asked what it was they were filming, Michael confirmed it was a “new sitcom”. Asked if it meant he was “coming back”, he replied: “I suppose that’s what it’s called....” Quizzed on when it would air, he said: “The production company filming it put that picture on of us on set. I can’t say, just yet. Still a lot to film.” He added: “If you liked Bob Martin, this one will be right up your street.”

Steve Finn via Getty Images Michael was one of the nation's most-loved entertainers

Michael was once one of the biggest names on British TV during the 80s and 90s, with such shows as ‘My Kind Of People’, ‘Strike It Lucky’ and his light entertainment series ‘Barrymore’. However, he disappeared from screens following Stuart’s death, following a party at his Essex mansion. Michael is now suing Essex police, having been wrongly arrested in 2007 in connection with Stuart’s death. He was later released without charge. He last staged a comeback in 2006, when he was a contestant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, finishing as runner up to Chantelle Houghton. Most recently, he’s appeared on the likes of ‘Celebrity Come Dine With Me’, ‘Celebrity Coach Trip, and also featured on an episode of ‘Jeremy Kyle’ in 2014.